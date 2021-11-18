Thursday, November 18, 2021  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Video: TLP workers welcome Saad Rizvi with rose petals shower

He was released from prison after seven months

Posted: Nov 18, 2021
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

Saad Hussain Rizvi, the leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, was released Thursday from Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore.

TLP workers showered rose petals on Saad Rizvi upon his arrival at TLP's headquarters in Lahore.

He was in prison for about seven months as the administration attempted to prevent violence from breaking out.

Read more: Who is Saad Hussain Rizvi?

On April 12, Saad Rizvi was detained under the Maintenance of Public Order rules on charges of inciting violence. Days later, the Punjab government placed his name on fourth schedule

On November 11, authorities removed the name of Saad Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 as a part of the deal reached between the TLP and the federal government on October 31.

