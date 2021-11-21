Sunday, November 21, 2021  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Video: Naushahro Feroze dacoits take away two SUVs from car hauler

The trailer was carrying seven vehicles

Posted: Nov 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

The dacoits in Sindh's Naushahro Feroze have robbed a car hauling trailer, making off with two SUVs worth around Rs80 million.

They, however, failed to take away a third one which did not start.

The trailer carried three SUVs and four hatchbacks.

According to the driver, the robbers arrived in a Hilux, held him at a “gunpoint” and blindfolded him during the incident.

The dacoits were carrying with arms, he said.

The fifteen-wheeler was en-route to Punjab from Karachi. The police are investigating the case.

