Video: How Electronic Voting Machines work?

The Electronic Voting Machine remained a burning question in Pakistan. The government says EVM will ensure credibility in elections while the opposition claims it will make elections controversial.

However, the EVM has successfully pulled off elections in 31 countries. It has been part of the electoral system in 14 countries.

Currently, 11 countries are experimenting with these machines as part of the electoral reforms. Five countries are running pilot projects.

India has been using the EVM in general elections since 2004.