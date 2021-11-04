Thursday, November 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

This is how new companies are scamming people

Two more listed as fraudulent by SECP

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan has launched an investigation against two more companies for allegedly making illegal investments in the style of a B4U Global and SR Global. 

The public has been warned to refrain from investing in these companies. According to a statement issued by the SECP, companies called International Business Solutions Pvt Ltd and Top Notch World Technology are running scams and extorting money by luring people with the promise of profit. There are 25 companies listed by the SECP as fraudulent.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fraud scam secp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
fraud companies listed by SECP, scam companies in Pakistan, b4u global scam, sr global scam,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Vintage car rally with Hitler’s Mercedes 770 heading to Peshawar
Vintage car rally with Hitler’s Mercedes 770 heading to Peshawar
What is next for Pakistan after securing semi-final berth
What is next for Pakistan after securing semi-final berth
Afghan actor shares journey to Pakistan after Taliban takeover
Afghan actor shares journey to Pakistan after Taliban takeover
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 4 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 4 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 3 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 3 November 2021
This is how new companies are scamming people
This is how new companies are scamming people
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 3 November 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 3 November 2021
Watch: Islamabad’s ‘Goldman’ is looking for a decent job
Watch: Islamabad’s ‘Goldman’ is looking for a decent job
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.