This is how new companies are scamming people

The Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan has launched an investigation against two more companies for allegedly making illegal investments in the style of a B4U Global and SR Global.

The public has been warned to refrain from investing in these companies. According to a statement issued by the SECP, companies called International Business Solutions Pvt Ltd and Top Notch World Technology are running scams and extorting money by luring people with the promise of profit. There are 25 companies listed by the SECP as fraudulent.

