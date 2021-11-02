Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter seeks ‘elephant deal’ revenge

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The ground is all set, it's Pakistan versus Namibia in T20 World Cup tonight in Abu Dhabi. Karachi’s very own Malika is back with the prediction and she picked it right in the last three matches.

The elephant has predicted Pakistan’s victory in the match. Earlier, her prediction proved right in the last three matches against India, Afghanistan, and New Zealand.

Pakistan, starting as "underdogs" at the T20 World Cup, is now being considered as the favourites for the title.

Meanwhile, Twitter users also geared up for the match and declared Pakistan on a “revenge streak” in T20 World Cup. Be it India, Afghanistan, or New Zealand, the victory of Pakistan has been a score-settler for the fans.

Surprisingly, the fans have found out yet another reason to support Pakistan. Fans are sharing an old news report, published in the Namibia Sun, which is about how the Namibian government had revoked Pakistan's permit to import elephants from the country in 2019.

"Not a sports event but a golden opportunity to take revenge"

This #T20WorldCup is not a sports event for #Pakistan but a golden opportunity to take revenge from all the countries that have harmed or tried to harm Pakistan at any occasion.

Today it is #NAM's turn after #IND, #NZ and #AFG. Be ready #Namibia!#PAKvsNAM — Sharwan Sheikh (@SharwanSheikh_) November 2, 2021

"It's Namibia's turn now"

Okay it's NAMIBIA turn now!😂 Is bar ham worldcup ko hathyar bana kr apnay saray badlay lain gai😭😂#PAKvsNAM pic.twitter.com/SjTtCNyIan — Khizra dar💕 (HBD AtiQa🥳) (@khizra_dar) November 2, 2021

"Who's next?"

"Time to take the revenge"

How dare Namibia cancel export of Elephants to Pakistan ?

Time to take revenge by beating Namibia in next match on Nov 2nd . 😡 Saray badlay lenay hein is dafa . IA !

🥳🥳🥳🥳#PakvsNamibia #PakvsNam #T20WorldCup #indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/RqD05vJ6S0 — Dr. Ahmad Usman (@DrAhmad_Usman) October 31, 2021

