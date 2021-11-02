Tuesday, November 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter seeks ‘elephant deal’ revenge

Babar Azam's men are on a 'revenge streak'

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The ground is all set, it's Pakistan versus Namibia in T20 World Cup tonight in Abu Dhabi. Karachi’s very own Malika is back with the prediction and she picked it right in the last three matches.

The elephant has predicted Pakistan’s victory in the match. Earlier, her prediction proved right in the last three matches against India, Afghanistan, and New Zealand.

Pakistan, starting as "underdogs" at the T20 World Cup, is now being considered as the favourites for the title.

Meanwhile, Twitter users also geared up for the match and declared Pakistan on a “revenge streak” in T20 World Cup. Be it India, Afghanistan, or New Zealand, the victory of Pakistan has been a score-settler for the fans.

Surprisingly, the fans have found out yet another reason to support Pakistan. Fans are sharing an old news report, published in the Namibia Sun, which is about how the Namibian government had revoked Pakistan's permit to import elephants from the country in 2019.

"Not a sports event but a golden opportunity to take revenge"

"It's Namibia's turn now"

"Who's next?"

"Time to take the revenge"

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter seeks ‘elephant deal’ revenge
Pakistan vs Namibia: Twitter seeks ‘elephant deal’ revenge
Pakistan one step away from T20 World Cup semi-final
Pakistan one step away from T20 World Cup semi-final
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.