Not my groom: Bride calls off wedding in Sargodha

A bride in Sargodha cancelled her own wedding ceremony, alleging that the groom was not the same man who was shown to her in pictures when she was asked about the marriage proposal.

Palwasha called off the wedding when she found out that her groom-to-be was a total stranger.

“The moment his family arrived at the venue of the wedding, we saw that the groom was another man,” she said. “He is too elderly. This is why we asked them to return.”

Later, Palwasha’s family filed a complaint, citing fraud and cheating in the Factory area police station. However, the family insisted that the police showed no interest in initiating an investigation.

Appealing for justice, Palwasha’s father, Anvil Maseeh, said that the groom’s family belonged to Rawalpindi.

