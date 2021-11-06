Mahodand’s glamping site offers ideal snuggle under the stars

The lake is 32kms away from Kalam Valley

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Mahodand Lake is a pretty glamping site in the midst of mountains covered with snow and ancient trees. The lake is located in the upper Usho Valley in Swat. The glamping pods are 32 kilometers away from Kalam Valley.

The trend for glamping is gaining popularity in Pakistan among travel lovers as well as among people who prefer staycation. These creative efforts by several travel agents and provincial governments have been ensuring guests enjoy their creature comforts all year round.

Night time view from the pod.

The pod has a tampered glass on top.



The glamping pods at Mahodand Lake have cosy accouterments include a king-sized bed, underfloor heating, and mesmerizing view so you can always snuggle down under nature.

The pod will cost you around 10,000 to 15,000 rupees for a 24-hour-stay, a founding member of the site told SAMAA Digital. The site would be inaccessible from December to May as the route remains blanketed with snow.

The glamping pods have been designed to bear extreme weather conditions and are equipped with the first-aid.

Each pod has a king-sized bed

The site is thoughtfully designed with families in mind. It has a fridge and sets of crockery and cutlery. There’s a shared kitchen and a covered, safari-style communal eating area. Each pod has a tempered glass roof and a covered washroom.

Meanwhile, the tourism authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have been planning to install camping pods at 10 more tourist spots. The authorities are granting loans to the locals to launch such projects on identified scenic sites across the provinces.

Earlier in August 2021, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Director Kamran Ahmad Afridi announced the sites where the camping pods were being installed include Kalash in Chitral, Alai in Battagram, Mahbanr, Malika and Shaheed Sar in Buner.

In Punjab, the authorities have installed glamping pods at Patriata, Murree, Kotli Sattian, Soon Valley, and Changa Manga.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.