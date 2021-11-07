Sunday, November 7, 2021  | 31 Rabiulawal, 1443
The secrets of Lahore’s Ravi ruins

Excavations in the area have uncovered centuries-old wells

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Lahore's landscape, studded with tall and beautiful building, is sometime found punctuated with ruins which leave people wondering about the origin of these desolate areas.

Due to the large amount of sand being removed for construction, some places have come to present strange views.

History shows that excavations in the area has also uncovered some centuries-old wells made of small bricks used during the Mughal period.

In these ruins and deserted spaces, local shepherds graze cattle during the day. Hundreds of acres of this barren land are now being made cultivable.

There is also a beautiful lake at the foot of the mud dunes. The beautiful views of the setting sun adds to the beauty of the lake.

