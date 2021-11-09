Tuesday, November 9, 2021  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Karachi artisans keep hand-made leather shoe craft alive

The oldest factory in town provides shoes at competitive prices

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The art of making leather shoes by hand is fading away in Pakistan. The advent of China-made shoes of synthetic leather knelled the death bell for this centuries old craft. However, a factory located in Karachi’s Ancholi is still making various leather goods including newly designed shoes, wallets, belts, and pouches without using modern machinery.

According to factory owner Sajjad Hussain, the main reason for the extinction of this art is the lack of artisans. Hussian says they have skilled craftsmen between the ages of 50 and 90 years. The craftsmen produce leather items that are remarkable in design and durability.

The artisans and the factory owner are trying to provide quality shoes for the people at a reasonable price that is half the amount machine-made shoes would cost. Yet, they are struggling to keep the craft alive in Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
shoes
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
handmade shoes for men in Pakistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi artisans keep hand-made leather shoe craft alive
Karachi artisans keep hand-made leather shoe craft alive
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.