Saturday, November 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
How to find your lucky number

Numerologist Kanaan Chaudhry explains life impact of numbers

Posted: Nov 6, 2021



In numerology, lucky numbers are determined by using a person’s date of birth and the tallying the numbers assigned to various alphabets comprising his or her name.

Numerologists insist that numbers in our lives can define who we are and what we do. There are a few simple calculations by which the five core numbers that offer insight into your own life can be derived. 

 
 
 

The life path number is similar to a sun sign. It reveals the purpose of someone’s life, including strengths, weaknesses, talents and ambitions. This life path number also exposes the tone of experiences someone has, and why events occur in past, present and future.

Numerologist Kanaan Chaudhry explains numerology and its impact on any person’s life.

