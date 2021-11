This is the fifth time Pakistan qualify for the semis

Without ifs and buts, Pakistan comprehensively qualified for the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup after winning four out of four matches in their ongoing campaign.

Despite being the only team to play five semi-finals, their journeys in the past six events haven’t been an ideal.

Here in the video we review Pakistan’s performance in every single T20 World Cup and tell some inside stories and controversies about the team.