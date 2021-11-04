Thursday, November 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1443
Afghan actor shares journey to Pakistan after Taliban takeover

Shah Rukh Khan’s look alike Farhad Khan had to leave his stardom

Posted: Nov 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The entertainment industry has been shattered since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. Thousands of families fled from the country to seek refuge in different parts of the world.

Many artists fled Afghanistan to escape life under the Taliban’s regime. Among them, Shah Rukh Khan’s look alike Farhad Khan had to leave his stardom, home, and life within hours.

While talking to SAMAA TV’s program 7 se 8, he has claimed that many artists have been killed and several people have been under threat.

“I was relieved the moment I stepped into Pakistan,” he said. “Before Taliban’s takeover, my two films were a big success on the box office.”
Millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan fear the security situation in the country.

