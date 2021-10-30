Tattoos! The art and science explained

The removal procedure is expensive and in some cases impossible

Reporting by Asad Shakeel

Tattooing is the process of placing a design under the skin by puncturing it with needles and injecting ink, dyes, and pigments.

Back in the old days, tattoos were designed manually. The artist would puncture the skin with a needle and inject the ink by hand. However, the process evolved with time.

Professional tattoo artists now use tattoo guns that power the needle up and down as ink is deposited underneath the skin.

If your plan on getting a tattoo, you should know that they are permanent! Tattoo removal is a difficult and expensive procedure and may not be possible in some cases. Some studios, however, cover up old tattoos with new ones.

You should always consult a doctor first if you have medical conditions such as heart disease, allergies, or diabetes. Skin problems, including eczema and psoriasis, can also worsen with tattoos.

People with a weakened immune system, a bleeding problem, or keloids should not get a tattoo either.