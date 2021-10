He wants to excel in the classical music

A young Pakistani singer Salman Ali wants to put in the hard work to make his name in the music industry.

The ten-year-old boy from Multan is enhancing his music skills with his uncle. He has been learning music from a very young age. The interest for music has evolved as a passion for Salman.

The young singer idealises Tufail Niazi, Sajjad Ali and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He wants to excel in the same musical genre.