Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
Robbers loot barbershop in Karachi’s Baldia Town

A worker saved his phone in the robbery

Posted: Oct 18, 2021
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Two burglars robbed two men in a barbershop in Karachi’s Baldia Town 5G area, fleeing away with phones and cash.

In the CCTV footage, both burglars, wearing masks over their faces, entering a shop where there were two barbers. One of them was on the seat while the other was on a couch watching TV. The two burglars pointed their guns at them and asked them to hand over their cash and phones.

The two workers handed their belongings over and the burglars fled the crime scene after returning empty wallets. The two men, who were just looted, continued watching TV.

According to a worker of the barbershop, he tricked the burglars and saved his phone. The police are investigating the case.

