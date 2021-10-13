Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Popular food spots at Karachi University

You are likely to find your appetite unsatiable

Posted: Oct 13, 2021
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The University of Karachi is home to thousands of students from Karachi and elsewhere.

Not only the varsity has been catering to people’s appetite for knowledge by offering dozens of academic programs, it has also appealed to their taste buds through a host of food spots that line designated areas in the premises.

The gol gappas and the one-bite samosas are so scrumptious that even students who have graduated are overwhelmed by nostalgia thinking about them.

Let’s visit these eateries and see what they offer.

