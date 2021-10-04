Multan’s 60-year-old ‘walking bank’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Multan’s Riaz Seedi walks around the markets and streets to replace new banknotes with old ones. He charges a 10% commission for the service he provides.

He goes through all the streets from dawn to midday and collects all the defective notes. He takes them to the bank and gets new notes issued to him which he replaces for the people who want to exchange them.

Riaz says that he goes from one place to another so that he can provide people this service and charge a commission. ‘It is my bread and butter’ he says.

The people of Multan are happy with Riaz’s work because it saves them time and they do not have to go through the hassle of getting in line at the bank. Some people refer to Riaz as the 'walking bank'.