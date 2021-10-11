Karachi’s highest point Mehar Jabal very few people know about

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Mehar Jabal is the highest point in Karachi, measuring. It is located in Gadap town. Very few people know about this location because transport is not easily available and the road is in disrepair. Visitors have to travel over a 10km stretch of gravel and rock.

One of the visitors says: “It feels like clouds are touching the mountains and we can almost touch them. Whenever we want to relax, we come here to enjoy the strong breeze and a bird’s eye view of the surrounding area.”

People living in the area want authorities concerned to provide better civic facilities and road infrastructure. “This will help attract more tourists across Pakistan,” one of them said.

Visitors need to pay no fees and anyone can go there any time of the year. It is one of the few places where Karachi residents can visit if they are planning a short picnic trip.

