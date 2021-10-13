Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

‘It is the right time to invest in stock market,’ says Arif Habib

Pakistan stock exchange stays under pressure on Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

DG ISI’s notification has been important for traders at the Pakistan stock exchange. The market is under constant pressure.

Arif Habib, former chairman of PSX and a stock trader, says that these appointments do not take place without discussions. He also added that this is the right time to invest in share market. He himself is expanding his portfolio.

There were a lot of ups and downs during the trading hours on Tuesday.The investors are also skeptical about IMF’s strict policies that will trigger higher inflation and result in an interest rate hike.

According to stock market analysts, PSX had been downgraded from the status of an ‘emerging market’ to ‘frontier market’. Investors of ‘emerging market’ are pulling out their funds from PSX and frontier market funds are yet to begin pouring into the market.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan stock exchange investment strategy, how to invest in pakistan stock exchange urdu, investment strategy for stock market, stock market investment strategy, psx investment 2021 urdu, best shares of psx 2021, pakistan stock exchange best shares 2021, arif habib stock exchange broker, best broker in psx, how to invest in psx, best time to invest in psx, samaa latest news, pakistan latest news, samaa tv live, samaa money farooq baloch
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Real estate sector limps back to life, prices up 10-15%
Real estate sector limps back to life, prices up 10-15%
Popular food spots at Karachi University
Popular food spots at Karachi University
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 12 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 12 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 13 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 13 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm | 13 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm | 13 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 12 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 12 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm | 13 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm | 13 October 2021
'It is the right time to invest in stock market,'...
‘It is the right time to invest in stock market,’ says Arif Habib
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 13 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 13 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am | 13 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am | 13 October 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.