‘It is the right time to invest in stock market,’ says Arif Habib

DG ISI’s notification has been important for traders at the Pakistan stock exchange. The market is under constant pressure.

Arif Habib, former chairman of PSX and a stock trader, says that these appointments do not take place without discussions. He also added that this is the right time to invest in share market. He himself is expanding his portfolio.

There were a lot of ups and downs during the trading hours on Tuesday.The investors are also skeptical about IMF’s strict policies that will trigger higher inflation and result in an interest rate hike.

According to stock market analysts, PSX had been downgraded from the status of an ‘emerging market’ to ‘frontier market’. Investors of ‘emerging market’ are pulling out their funds from PSX and frontier market funds are yet to begin pouring into the market.

