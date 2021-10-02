Saturday, October 2, 2021  | 24 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Inside Omer Sharif’s first home in Karachi

Liaquatabad was part of his scripts in stage shows

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Legendary comedian Omer Sharif, who died aged 66, began performing at the age of 14 when he was living in Karachi’s Liaquatabad. The suburbs of Liaquatabad were part of his scripts often. The humor was derived from the people and their habitats.

Sharif was fond of his first home and spent a major span of his life in the same house. The house had three rooms and a courtyard which were later reconstructed.

The caretaker of Omer Sharif’s Liaquatabad residence says he was a loving person and treated us like a family. He later moved to Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Omer Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
A rooster that cost Rs10m to this Lahore citizen
A rooster that cost Rs10m to this Lahore citizen
Explainer: What's an NRO? 12 years of history in 3mins
Explainer: What’s an NRO? 12 years of history in 3mins
PM Khan on TLP, Karachi weather update | SAMAA TV...
PM Khan on TLP, Karachi weather update | SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 1 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 2 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 2 October 2021
Inside Omer Sharif’s first home in Karachi
Inside Omer Sharif’s first home in Karachi
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 1 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 1 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am | 2 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am | 2 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm | 2 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm | 2 October 2021
How to invest in gold through Pakistan Mercantile Exchange
How to invest in gold through Pakistan Mercantile Exchange
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 2 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 2 October 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.