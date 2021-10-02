Inside Omer Sharif’s first home in Karachi

Liaquatabad was part of his scripts in stage shows

Legendary comedian Omer Sharif, who died aged 66, began performing at the age of 14 when he was living in Karachi’s Liaquatabad. The suburbs of Liaquatabad were part of his scripts often. The humor was derived from the people and their habitats.

Sharif was fond of his first home and spent a major span of his life in the same house. The house had three rooms and a courtyard which were later reconstructed.

The caretaker of Omer Sharif’s Liaquatabad residence says he was a loving person and treated us like a family. He later moved to Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

