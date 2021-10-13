How Punjab’s Katas Raj Temples symbolise eternal love

It is sign of true love according to Hindu tradition

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal date back to the Mahabharata era, nearly 1500 years ago. The network of temples spreads out from a pond, considered holy in Hinduism. According to Hindu mythology, the pond came into being when tears rolled down from lord Shiv’s eyes after the death of his wife.

One of the teardrops formed the pond at Katas, the other formed a similar pond in Pushkar in Rajasthan, India.

Hindus from all over Pakistan visit the temples with the belief that they would cleanse themselves by bathing in the sacred waters at Katas Raj.

Many also see it as a symbol of Shive's eternal love for his wife.

A caretaker at the Kataj Raj says, "The increase in the number of cement factories around the area is drying up the pond. It used to have a lot of water but because of less rain over the years, the level has decreased."

The temples are reported to have lost their beauty because of dropping water levels. The temples may be revived and may regain their lost beauty if there are more rains or if there is a positive human intervention.