High-rise window washers: Willing to risk their lives every day

High-rise glass buildings in Karachi and elsewhere in Pakistan require skilled cleaning workers. The job offers an attractive salary package, but the risk to life is much higher than many other occupations.

This job requires well-maintained

equipment and workers with proper training. The life of these cleaners is

effectively in the hands of a worker managing the pulley.

The industry has maybe not more than

10 workers in Karachi but offers a six-digit salary.

Akash, a window cleaner, has ‘killed’ his fear for the sake of his family. “There were 10 to 12 workers in the field but some of them quit after a few incidents,” he said. The demand for such skilled workers has progressively increased as the number of high-rise buildings go up in Karachi.

