Muslims all over the world, especially in Pakistan, observe the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with great zeal and solemnity.

The occasion is also honored by holding a large number of Mehfil-e-Milad across the length and breadth of cities and towns.

Learn the best way to pay homage to the memory of Prophet (PBUH) by a renowned Sana Khwan-e-Rasool (PBUH), Imran Shaikh Attari in this video.