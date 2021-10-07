‘Drive me home’: Air India plane stuck under overpass

Video of the aircraft went viral on Twitter

An Air India deregistered aircraft is trapped under an overpass on the Gurugram-Delhi highway.

Video of the aircraft went viral on Twitter. The wings of the scrapped plane were detached and it was loaded onto a truck. At present, the aircraft is stuck underneath a pedestrian bridge.

The airline has stated that the

aircraft was no longer the property of Air India. A Boeing 737 was being

transported to its new owner, it stated.

The video got everyone talking

online and it didn’t stop jokes on social media.

“Someone decided to drive the plane home,” a tweet read.

Someone decided to drive the plain home only for it to get stuck under a bridge 🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/PYalFS83gE —  D. J.  (@DrKiambuthi) October 5, 2021

Another user observed a fun fact from the video – “buses honking the plane”.

My favorite part of this video is when the two busses who have to go around the plane stuck on the highway honk at it. https://t.co/N6iFHqOkKR — Maybe: Amanda Cobra (@amandacobra) October 5, 2021

“Who parked it here,” one of the users asked.

You can’t park there mate https://t.co/UEBBdapTig — Gareth Milner (@sw1a0aa) October 5, 2021

So far the investigation is continuing.