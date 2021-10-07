Thursday, October 7, 2021  | 29 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

‘Drive me home’: Air India plane stuck under overpass

Video of the aircraft went viral on Twitter

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

An Air India deregistered aircraft is trapped under an overpass on the Gurugram-Delhi highway.

Video of the aircraft went viral on Twitter. The wings of the scrapped plane were detached and it was loaded onto a truck. At present, the aircraft is stuck underneath a pedestrian bridge.

The airline has stated that the

aircraft was no longer the property of Air India. A Boeing 737 was being

transported to its new owner, it stated.

The video got everyone talking

online and it didn’t stop jokes on social media.

“Someone decided to drive the plane home,” a tweet read.

Another user observed a fun fact from the video – “buses honking the plane”.

“Who parked it here,” one of the users asked.

 So far the investigation is continuing.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Air India New Delhi
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 6 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 6 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 5 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 5 October 2021
High-rise window washers: Willing to risk their lives every day
High-rise window washers: Willing to risk their lives every day
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm | 6 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm | 6 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm | 6 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm | 6 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 6 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 6 October 2021
‘Drive me home’: Air India plane stuck under overpass
‘Drive me home’: Air India plane stuck under overpass
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 6 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 6 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 7 October 2021
SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 7 October 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.