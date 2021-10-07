‘Drive me home’: Air India plane stuck under overpass

Video of the aircraft went viral on Twitter
An Air India deregistered aircraft is trapped under an overpass on the Gurugram-Delhi highway.
Video of the aircraft went viral on Twitter. The wings of the scrapped plane were detached and it was loaded onto a truck. At present, the aircraft is stuck underneath a pedestrian bridge.
The airline has stated that theaircraft was no longer the property of Air India. A Boeing 737 was beingtransported to its new owner, it stated.
The video got everyone talkingonline and it didn’t stop jokes on social media.
“Someone decided to drive the plane home,” a tweet read.
Someone decided to drive the plain home only for it to get stuck under a bridge 🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/PYalFS83gE— D. J. (@DrKiambuthi) October 5, 2021
Another user observed a fun fact from the video – “buses honking the plane”.
My favorite part of this video is when the two busses who have to go around the plane stuck on the highway honk at it. https://t.co/N6iFHqOkKR— Maybe: Amanda Cobra (@amandacobra) October 5, 2021
“Who parked it here,” one of the users asked.
You can’t park there mate https://t.co/UEBBdapTig— Gareth Milner (@sw1a0aa) October 5, 2021
So far the investigation is continuing.