Digital dera in Pakpattan to help farmers with crop data

It will provide knowledge about weather and crops

Posted: Oct 5, 2021
Posted: Oct 5, 2021

Pakpattan in Punjab may not have transportation infrastructure but they sure do have a digital dera which will help guide them on and off during the cropping season through research and data.

This initiative was taken by farmers as they believe that crop data available on the internet will help them improve the quality and quantity of their produce.

This facility is free. The organizers said the government is taking part by opening up digital deras in other districts. There are multiple call centers under the smart agriculture programme.

More than 10 million acres are farmed in Punjab each year.

