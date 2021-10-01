CPEC update, Cyclone Shaheen heading towards Oman | SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm | 1 October 2021

|Your afternoon update on top stories from Pakistan, world

Why progress work on CPEC is slow now?

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued the fifth alert for the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan. The deep depression over the Arabian Sea has turned into a tropical cyclone: Shaheen.

Rains will continue in Karachi till October 2 and in Balochistan till October 3 but the risk of urban flooding has dissipated, said the Met Office’s Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz on Friday morning.

The federal government has increased prices of petroleum products by up to Rs8.82. The announcement was made shortly after LPG price went up by Rs29 per kilogram.

Pakistan reports another 1,411 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The novel virus claims 56 lives in the country.