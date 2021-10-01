A rooster that cost Rs10m to this Lahore citizen

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Lahore’s Azam Butt has a hobby to have all the fancy breeds of chicken in the world. These rare breeds are housed at a model farm in Model Town.

Shamo Chicken, Netherland’s Cuckoo Polish and White Silkie and Japanese Hen, Azam have all the breeds one could name.

“I have imported them from different countries like Belgium, Germany and Denmark,” he says.

The hobby, he said, is now a source of income. He charges customers at a premium for the chickens.

The slightest negligence can cause an arm and leg to Azam. He has lost Rs 10 million when one of the chickens died due to viral last year.

