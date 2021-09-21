Tuesday, September 21, 2021  | 13 Safar, 1443
Watch: Karachi’s secret masala pulao you don’t want to miss

G Shabbir pulao is available in chicken and beef

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Karachi is known as the city of biryani, but there is one place that sells pulao that is perhaps just as famous.

Head over to G Shabbir Pulao shop in Muhammad Ali Housing Society.
The chicken pulao is Rs160 per serving and the beef is Rs180.


This is no ordinary pulao, however. Its secret masala gives it an edge over other dishes in the city.

People line up in the street and sit outside the shop to enjoy a meal. You can find them near Kaybees restaurant. 

