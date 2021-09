Experts suggest it will stay for a very short time

Fishermen sailing the Balochistan coast witnessed an island that has emerged near Kund Malir beach. Videos of it surfaced on Thursday afternoon.

Experts suggest that such islands emerge because of geographical changes within the depth of the ocean and such exist for very short time until they vanish into the sea again.

A few islands had previously emerged during the last decade near the Gwadar coastline after an earthquake of about 7.7 magnitude struck it.