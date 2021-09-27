Monday, September 27, 2021  | 19 Safar, 1443
HOME > Travel

Video: A visual tour of Lahore on world tourism day

From Delhi gate to Alamgiri gateway

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago

Lahore visual tour

Lahore, the walled city has structures, buildings and pathways of significant historical value. The Shahi Guzargah joins a considerable lot of milestone landmarks of the Walled City, including the Delhi Gate, Shahi Hammam, the Chowk Wazir Khan Wazir Khan Mosque, Sunehri Masjid, Chuna Mandi Girls College, the Begum Shahi Mosque and the Lahore Fort. The route has havelis and heritage homes. The path was named as Shahi Guzargah in the light of the fact that it was used by Mughal rulers and their escorts on their way back from Delhi and going to the Lahore Fort while crossing the city.

Pakistan tourism
 
