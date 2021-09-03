Video: 1 hour of rain does this to Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The second monsoon spell of 2021 fell in Karachi on Friday afternoon after which multiple parts of the city were flooded.

The fears were that DHA would drown as it did last year, and sure enough, the raw videos gathered by SAMAA TV reporters on Khayaban-e-Bahria, Khayaban-e-Ittehad and Badar Commercial proved it to be true. Just one month ago, the Clifton Cantonment Board had said with great confidence that DHA would not flood again. It had said that it had prepared by acquiring machinery such as "anti-clogging pumps, submersible pumps, engine-driven pumps, petrol-diesel engine trolley mounted pumps, de-watering pumps, and winching machines" to tackle flooding on the roads.



Elsewhere, Nagan chowrangi, Nipa, Saadi Town, Scheme 33 flooded as footage came into the newsroom. A nullah overflowed at Nagan chowrangi, flooding the intersection. School vans struggled to get children home.

K-Electric said that, "Supply to areas with high incidence of theft and kunda usage may be shut down for emergency reasons." People started reporting that power was going out in some areas.

The Meteorological Department has released statistics on how much rain has fallen in Karachi since this morning:

15.5 mm of rain was recorded at Old Airport

17.8 mm at Jinnah Terminal

16.8 mm at PAF Base Faisal

University Road received 33mm of rain. The highest rainfall of 41.2 mm was recorded in Saadi Town. The lowest rainfall of 7.2 mm was recorded in Nazimabad.