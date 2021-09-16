Thursday, September 16, 2021  | 8 Safar, 1443
This injured Golden eagle in Chitral needs medical attention

The residents want a permanent veterinary to rescue animals

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

A baby golden eagl, or eaglet, fell from the nest and was left with injuries in Chitral three months ago. A group of shepherds found the eaglet lying on the ground and took it to Drosh market. It was then adopted by Shehzada Gul who has been takening care of the beautiful creature ever since. However, the golden eagle needs proper medical attention to make a full recovery, but there is no veterinary expert in town. Shehzada Gul wants veterinary service to be made available for animals in Chitral. He says there should be an animal expert in Chitral to train people in rescueing animals.

animal rights chitral
 
