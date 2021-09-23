Thursday, September 23, 2021  | 15 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

The Sialkot library without a library but plenty of students

It has 31,000 books but no librarian

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Iqbal library of Sialkot has been managing on its own for quite a long time. But it is struggling as the walls are cracked and dust has settled on the books.

Students use this library but they have a hard time finding the books they want because there are no records about the catalogue. There is no librarian and it is said to have 30,000 books.

One visitor said that no books had been purchased for the library for about twenty years. "It is a dead library," he said. This is a shame given the person it is named after.

FaceBook WhatsApp
library sialkot
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
public libraries in pakistan, best library in pakistan, things to do in sialkot, biggest library in pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
All you need to know about National T20
All you need to know about National T20
Watch: Lake emerges in Sargodha after mountains cleared
Watch: Lake emerges in Sargodha after mountains cleared
PM meets Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad, Threat to NZ...
PM meets Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, Threat to NZ team came from India: Fawad | SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 22 September 2021
India behind fake threat to New Zealand: Fawad, PM on...
India behind fake threat to New Zealand: Fawad, PM on corruption | SAMAA TV News Headlines 3pm | 22 September 2021
2 injured in Quetta blast, CJP cenusres Sindh govt |...
2 injured in Quetta blast, CJP cenusres Sindh govt | SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 23 September 2021
PM Khan on election controversies, SC criticises Sindh govt |...
PM Khan on election controversies, SC criticises Sindh govt | SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm | 22 September 2021
Rain in Karachi, Nasla Tower Case, Gujjar Nala Case |...
Rain in Karachi, Nasla Tower Case, Gujjar Nala Case | SAMAA TV News Headlines 12pm | 23 September 2021
India dragging politics into cricket: Fawad, NZ had a 'fake...
India dragging politics into cricket: Fawad, NZ had a ‘fake threat’ | SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 22 September 2021
The Sialkot library without a library but plenty of students
The Sialkot library without a library but plenty of students
Coronavirus, National T20, PM Imran Khan | SAMAA TV News...
Coronavirus, National T20, PM Imran Khan | SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am | 23 September 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.