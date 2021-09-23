The Sialkot library without a library but plenty of students

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Iqbal library of Sialkot has been managing on its own for quite a long time. But it is struggling as the walls are cracked and dust has settled on the books.

Students use this library but they have a hard time finding the books they want because there are no records about the catalogue. There is no librarian and it is said to have 30,000 books.

One visitor said that no books had been purchased for the library for about twenty years. "It is a dead library," he said. This is a shame given the person it is named after.