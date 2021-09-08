Shahid Afridi’s words, The new Taliban government, Appearance of Maryam Nawaz, Imran Khan’s speech, SAMAA TV news headlines 6pm | 8 September 2021

When the rule of law prevails, then investment comes. If there is justice then the society will be prosperous. PM Imran Khan addresses the ceremony He said that the biggest problem of land grabbing is overseas Pakistanis. The digital land record system will solve many problems. The Prime Minister said that we have to save government lands

Objections to the Election Commission on the electronic voting machine. Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Prime Minister directed Shibli Faraz to respond to the objections of the Election Commission on the electronic voting machine

I do not consider Chaudhry Nisar’s statement worthy of comment. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz made nine comments on Nisar’s question. He criticized the government. False change will soon kill. Advice not to interfere in Afghanistan’s affairs

What a drama Maryam Nawaz lied at the first hearing that the lawyer was on general adjournment. The same lawyer appeared in the accountability court in Lahore. Accountability Advisor Shehzad Akbar says. Misleading the court and delaying tactics will not work. Minister of State Farrukh Habib was also criticized. He said that hiding behind delays and using delaying tactics is an old way of Sharif family. When it comes to accountability, they get sick. He also challenged Maryam Nawaz

Mehran Town tragedy case. A Karachi court has held government agencies responsible. The court said not including the responsible agencies in the case would be unfair to the deceased. No one from the labor department ever visited the factory. The arrested accused have been remanded in custody for three days by factory owner Hassan Metha and others. Why no action was taken against the Labor Department even after 12 days. Murad Ali Shah could not give a specific answer to Samaa’s question

Shooting case in Wazir Khan Mosque. A local court in Lahore has issued bailable arrest warrants for actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed. The accused are accused of desecrating the mosque

Case of insulting a woman on a Chung Chi rickshaw in Lahore. The victim identified the four accused, including the main accused. According to the woman, accused Sajid got off the motorcycle and insulted her. Usman .. Irfan and Abdul Rehman uttered the sentences

All predictions about Afghanistan turned out to be wrong. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses six-nation regional conference He said there was no bloodshed in Afghanistan. The situation will improve once the political situation returns to normal in war-torn Afghanistan. Arrival of Refugees There are border security and other challenges. The international community must work together to improve Afghanistan’s economic situation. The Afghan leadership must ensure that their territory is not used against anyone

Announcing the interim government in Afghanistan. Mullah Hassan is the Prime Minister. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the Deputy Prime Minister. The cabinet consists of 33 members. Zabihullah Mujahid said. Created a temporary setup. We will try to form a complete government through planning. The Taliban spokesman rejected the propaganda of Pakistan’s intervention in Afghanistan, especially in Panjshir. US concerned over names in new government According to the US State Department. There is no woman in the caretaker cabinet. Some people are also worried because of their affiliations and track record. We will not talk about the Taliban, we will see their actions

The first policy statement of the Taliban government. Announcing to put Afghanistan on the path of rapid development. Mullah Hibatullah said. The last twenty years have been spent in the struggle to liberate Afghanistan from foreign occupation and oppression. Now a stable … The aim is to establish a submissive and central Islamic system. Education Economy and reconstruction a priority. Wants strong and good relations with neighboring countries

Contacts with the Taliban will have to be restored. UN Secretary General calls on international community He said Afghan women and children could not be left alone. China ready to maintain contact with new Taliban government US expresses concern over new Afghan cabinet Concerns over the track record of some members to the US State Department. US President Joe Biden also began to worry about the alliance between China and the Taliban

Heavy rain in Rawalpindi Islamabad. Low lying area under water. The maximum rainfall was 65 mm in Chaklala. He went to the canal. WASA and administration high alert rain will continue for the next two days. Nathagli Ayubia … Abbottabad: Rain in Murree too. Nice weather Sialkot Rains in Mandi Bahauddin and Peshawar. Water also accumulated in BRT

Boom Boom Afridi also surprised on the team selected for T20 World Cup. It is said that there should be no two to three players and there should be some players. Players will have to win individual matches to become stars. He also gave advice to Rameez Raja