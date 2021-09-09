HOME > Video COAS General Bajwa meets Director CIA, Taliban to take oath on 9/11 | SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 9 September 2021 Your evening update on biggest stories of the day from Pakistan, world - Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago SAMAA | TV SAMAA | TV Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with William Joseph Burns, Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency or CIA, on Thursday and discussed regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan.

History will be made on September 11 afresh when the Taliban forms its new government after the end of a 20-year war that had repercussions around the globe.

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has apologised to the people of Afghanistan after fleeing to take refuge in the United Arab Emirates.

Your “duplicitous policy” can no longer work, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto tells PML-N. “Party should “respect” the vote and use it against the government.”

PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif claimed on Thursday that former PM Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year.

The lawyers’ bodies had called for a nationwide protest on September 9 against the appointments to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Fishermen sailing the Balochistan coast witnessed an island that has emerged near Kund Malir beach. Videos of it surfaced on Thursday afternoon. Samaa Headlines HOME NEXT

news on afghanistan, what happened in afghanistan, afghanistan evacuation, whats going on in afghanistan, what is going on in afghanistan, taliban take afghanistan, afghanistan population 2021, pakistan afghanistan relations, afghanistan gdp, afghanistan economy 2020, afghanistan economic problems, afghanistan economy sources, afghanistan economy taliban, afghanistan gdp 2021, afghan refugees in pakistan 2020, afghan refugees in pakistan 2019, afghan refugees in pakistan 2021