COAS General Bajwa meets Director CIA, Taliban to take oath on 9/11 | SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 9 September 2021

Your evening update on biggest stories of the day from Pakistan, world

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
  • Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with William Joseph Burns, Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency or CIA, on Thursday and discussed regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan.
  • History will be made on September 11 afresh when the Taliban forms its new government after the end of a 20-year war that had repercussions around the globe.
  • Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has apologised to the people of Afghanistan after fleeing to take refuge in the United Arab Emirates.
  • Your “duplicitous policy” can no longer work, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto tells PML-N. “Party should “respect” the vote and use it against the government.”
  • PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif claimed on Thursday that former PM Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year.
  • The lawyers’ bodies had called for a nationwide protest on September 9 against the appointments to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
  • Fishermen sailing the Balochistan coast witnessed an island that has emerged near Kund Malir beach. Videos of it surfaced on Thursday afternoon.

