Threat or conspiracy: NZ abandons series with Pakistan, PML-N serves notice to Javed Latif | SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 17 September 2021

Your evening update on top stories from Pakistan, world

Posted: Sep 17, 2021
Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Pakistan’s One-day and Twenty-20 International home series against New Zealand have been postponed citing security threats, Pakistan Cricket Board has said.

The New Zealand cricket team’s withdrawal from their tour of Pakistan is part of a well-thought conspiracy, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja will take up New Zealand’s last-minute withdrawal from Pakistan’s tour in the International Cricket Council.

Pakistan ready host New Zealand after 18 years
Firing in Lower Deer kills 6, govt considering amnesty for...
SAMAA TV News Headlines 9am | 17 September 2021
PM Imran Khan on Afghanistan, Pakistan responds on Blinken remarks...
This injured Golden eagle in Chitral needs medical attention
Peace for trade: PM Imran Khan on Afghanistan, amnesty for...
Threat or conspiracy: NZ abandons series with Pakistan, PML-N serves...
New Zealand abandons series with Pakistan, Javed Latif on PMLN's...
PAKvNZ: the stage is set, debate on petrol prices in...
