Threat or conspiracy: NZ abandons series with Pakistan, PML-N serves notice to Javed Latif | SAMAA TV News Headlines 9pm | 17 September 2021

Pakistan’s One-day and Twenty-20 International home series against New Zealand have been postponed citing security threats, Pakistan Cricket Board has said.

The New Zealand cricket team’s withdrawal from their tour of Pakistan is part of a well-thought conspiracy, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja will take up New Zealand’s last-minute withdrawal from Pakistan’s tour in the International Cricket Council.