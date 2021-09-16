Give Taliban a time: PM Imran Khan, operation in Waziristan | SAMAA TV News Headlines 09pm | 15 September 2021

For peace and stability in Afghanistan give Taliban a time, said Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with CNN. The world should “incentivize” Taliban on issues such as women’s rights and inclusive government, he added.

Seven soldiers of the Pakistan Army have been martyred in South Waziristan in an exchange of fire with terrorists, the ISPR said on Monday.

Press Freedom: Fawad Chaudry or any other information minister should not have a right to stop journalists from writing the truth, said Asad Umar.

We have a kind of press freedom in Pakistan by which you can advertise campaigns against prime minister and information minister, said Fawad Chaudry.

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has refused to share key details about the electronic voting machines (EVMs) with the election commission of Pakistan (ECP). The ministry says it cannot immediately provide the source code and construction design of the EVMs to the ECP for fear of piracy.

Why PTI lost seats in the cantonment election, Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Lahore. The premier was briefed on the three-year performance in Punjab by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The Islamabad High Court Wednesday accepted a plea seeking a direction to the poll panel to stop using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general elections. “Isn’t the petition prior time,” Chief Justice Athar Minallah has remarked.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed off Wednesday the petition on appointment of chief election commissioner.

‘Set ECP on fire’: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to serve legal notices on Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over their scathing remarks on the election body for its objection on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general elections.

NCOC chief Asad Umar announces restrictions for non-vaccinated citizens. Schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to open from September 16.

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, reports.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory recommended on Tuesday a hike in prices of petroleum products by up to Rs10.5.

Pakistan has recorded 2,714 new coronavirus cases and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours. 5,122 patients are critically ill, NCOC reported.