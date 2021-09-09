Rain in Karachi, Coronavirus, SAMAA TV news headlines 9am | 9 September 2021

Third spell of monsoon rain in Karachi Somewhere in different areas … So there was a light rain … Water collects on many roads after rain View of the pond at Liaquatabad … KMC staff mobilized for drainage. Electricity supply was also suspended in many areas. A man was electrocuted in Gulshan-e-Maymar. A woman and three children were killed when a wall of a house collapsed in Orangi Town Qasba Colony. Meteorological Department forecasts rain in Sindh including Karachi till September 11. Power outage in Jacobabad as soon as it starts raining. Heavy rain in Kohlu Floods in streams Contact roads were washed away
The fourth wave of corona virus continues in the country. Eighty-four more patients died in one day. The total death toll has risen to 26,479. Four thousand sixty two new case reports. The rate of positive cases is 6.4. Three percent Karachi traders announce opening of markets tomorrow Business leaders say whether the notification came or not. The market will open … We will not beg from Sindh government … New Zealand cricket team allowed to come to Pakistan without corona testing The Civil Aviation Authority issued the notification
Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the situation in Afghanistan. And apologized to the people for fleeing the country … Ashraf Ghani presented himself for accountability … He also offered to inspect the assets from the United Nations