COAS Gen Bajwa visits Karachi, Pakistan promotes matric, inter students | SAMAA TV News Headlines 12am | 14 September 2021

Round up of Pakistan, world stories throughout the day

COAS General Qamar Jawed Bajwa visited the Corps Headquarters in Karachi. The army chief was briefed on the prevalent internal security situation in the province and Karachi Transformation Plan.

President Dr Arif Alvi addressed a joint session of Parliament on Monday in which he praised the government’s performance and laid out fronts on which it wished to introduce new technology.

Education ministers from the four provinces have decided that all students of matric and intermediate classes will be declared successful in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, SAMAA TV reported on Monday.

The journalist fraternity sets a stage outside Parliament House against the Pakis­tan Media Development Autho­rity (PMDA).

The Supreme Court of Pakistan said Monday that the shooting and torture of journalists in lawlessness.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leads with 64 seats in cantonment boards elections, with PML-N a close runner-up. The PPP trailed far behind.

Karachi cantonment elections: PTI, PPP, PML-N address post-results press conferences. Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani thanks Karachi for ‘trusting’ PPP.

PM’s aide for CPEC Khalid Mansoori briefs Prime Minister Imran Khan on the project. Investments of 25b dollars on Phase-I, different projects of 12b dollars in the last stage.

Ramiz Raja, in his first act as the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, has appointed former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and South African Vernon Philander as consultant coaches of the national team for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.