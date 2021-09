HOME > Video SAMAA TV news headlines 12am | 10 September 2021 | - Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago SAMAA | TV SAMAA | TV Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

news on afghanistan, what happened in afghanistan, afghanistan evacuation, whats going on in afghanistan, what is going on in afghanistan, taliban take afghanistan, afghanistan population 2021, pakistan afghanistan relations, afghanistan gdp, afghanistan economy 2020, afghanistan economic problems, afghanistan economy sources, afghanistan economy taliban, afghanistan gdp 2021, afghan refugees in pakistan 2020, afghan refugees in pakistan 2019, afghan refugees in pakistan 2021