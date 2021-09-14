Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
ECP to serve notice to Swati, PTI MNA questions Javed Latif | SAMAA TV News Headlines 09pm | 14 September 2021

Your evening update on top stories from Pakistan, world today

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to serve legal notices on Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati and Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry over their scathing remarks on the election body for its objection on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general elections.

SAMAA Exclusive: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s Javed Latif has said, “few members in the party are on ‘assignments’ to sabotage PML-N’s narrative.” They are the one who talks about ‘reconciliation’, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a consultative meeting Tuesday. PTI’s performance in cantonment elections, party tickets, member’s attitudes was discussed.

The federal cabinet has once again rejected the 10% increase in parliamentarians salaries including those of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate and speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen has said that the government will provide targeted subsidies on essential commodities, gas and electricity through the Ehsas program.

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticises NAB, govt, says, ‘why Pakistan’s accountability institute can’t see corruptions within government.’

PTI’s Farrukh Habib slams PPP, PML-N for doing ‘nothing, but money laundering and opening fake accounts’ in Pakistan. The federal minister said ‘high prices in the international market’ is the reason behind ongoing inflation in the country.

The dollar rose by Rs0.84 to reach Rs168.94 – the highest level in the country’s history. The previous high was recorded at Rs168.43 on August 26, 2020.

Faisalabad’s embroidery factories shut as a financial crisis hits
Watch: Qadir, Shakeel look forward to New Zealand ODIs
How will young people in Pakistan get jobs?
Lorry Adda Islamabad ice cream challenge: name the 25 flavours
President Alvi on EVM, Journalists protest against govt's PMDA move...
COAS Gen Bajwa visits Karachi, Pakistan promotes matric, inter students...
Karachi weather update, Pakistan promotes matric, inter students | SAMAA...
PM Khan chairs PTI meeting, ECP responds 'bribery, rigging' accusations...
Haleem Adil slams PPP for corruption in education, Dollar rate...
Pakistan coronavirus update, FM Tareen on inflation | SAMAA TV...
