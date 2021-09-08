Wednesday, September 8, 2021  | 30 Muharram, 1443
Rain updates in Pakistan,Coronavirus updates in Pakistan, SAMAA TV news headlines 9am | 8 September 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago


  • September War Pakistan’s maritime guards attacked the Indian port and reduced the enemy’s pride to dust. Ghazi, the only submarine of the Pakistan Navy, imprisoned the Indian Navy in Indian ports. Today, Navy Day is being celebrated with enthusiasm
  • Heavy rains continue in Islamabad since last night. According to the Meteorological Department, the rains will continue for the next two days. District administration alert to deal with untoward incident Nathagli Ayubia Mansions Rain also fell in different parts of Abbottabad and Hazara. The weather is nice … There is a possibility of showers of mercy in Karachi and Sindh today
  • The fourth wave of corona virus continues in the country. Eighty-three more patients died in one day. The total death toll has risen to 26,413. 3,902 new cases were reported. The rate of positive cases is 6.4%.
  • US expresses concern over Taliban’s announcement of interim government A State Department spokesman says the Taliban have just announced a caretaker cabinet. There is no woman’s name in the cabinet. Some people are also worried because of their affiliations and track record. We will not talk about the Taliban, we will see their actions.

