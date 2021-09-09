Prime Minister Imran Khan,Rains continue across the country, World Health Organization, Gilgit-Baltistan, SAMAA TV news headlines 3pm | 9 September 2021

CIA Chief William James Burns meets Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. ISI Chief General Faiz Hameed was also present in the meeting. Matters of mutual interest. Discussion on regional security and the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan reiterates its support for peace and stability in the region. The CIA chief praised Pakistan’s role in the evacuation. Commitment to continue diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels
Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on National Action Plan. Consider the security situation across the country. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers and Chief Ministers. Important decisions regarding the National Action Plan are expected
It has been decided to conduct trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Pakistani Rupees. Shaukat Tareen’s briefing in the Senate Standing Committee on Finance. Told Afghanistan fears a shortage of dollars. The IMF and the World Bank have withheld Afghan dollars. People can also be sent from Pakistan to run various routines in Afghanistan. A special plane carrying relief supplies from Pakistan reached Kabul. At the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Air Force C-31 aircraft flour. Ghee and medicines have been sent
Afghanistan’s new cabinet will be sworn in on September 11. Russia at the swearing-in ceremony China … Qatar Turkish Invitation to Pakistan and Iran to participate. In an earlier interview, caretaker Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund called on former Afghan officials to return home. Said The time for bloodshed is over. Now it is time to establish an Islamic system. Everyone can participate in this blessed project. Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the situation in Afghanistan. And apologize to the people for fleeing the country … Ashraf Ghani presented himself for accountability It also offered to inspect the assets of the United Nations
Light rain in different parts of Karachi. Gulshan-e-Maymar Gulshan Hadid North Karachi Clouds fell in Buffer Zone and Nazimabad. The Meteorological Department has forecast rains till September 11. PDMA issues high alert across Sindh
After heavy rains in Shar-e-Quaid last night. Water was pumped out from most areas till morning. But there is still water in different parts of North Nazimabad. One person was electrocuted in Gulshan-e-Maymar. A woman and her three children were killed when a wall of a house collapsed in Qasba Colony. The bus, which was stuck in a ditch on the road leading to the exhibition from Gurmundar, was taken out.
Rains continue across the country. It rained in Lahore. Nice weather Jhelum floods after rains Water accumulation in Hafizabad and Chiniot. Contact roads were washed away in Kohlu. Ground connection cut off from Sibi and Quetta. Jacobabad Manchmanabad It rained with strong winds in Larkana and Qambar Shahdadkot.
Corona’s fourth wave continues in the country. Eighty-four more patients died in one day. Four thousand sixty two new case reports. The rate of positive cases is 6.4. Three percent remained. Karachi traders announced the opening of the market on Safe Day on Friday. New Zealand cricket team allowed to come to Pakistan without corona testing The Civil Aviation Authority issued the notification
The head of the World Health Organization said. Corona vaccine booster shots should not be given until the end of this year. Millions of people around the world are currently deprived of vaccines. Focus on poor countries instead of third food for stable countries.
The anti-narcotics court in Karachi found the accused Naeem Akhtar and Samiuddin guilty of possessing more than 3,000 kg of hashish. Naeem was hanged and Samiuddin was sentenced to life imprisonment
A case of rape of a woman in Lahore. The physical remand of six accused has been extended for two days. One of the accused fell at his mother’s feet and cried before the hearing
On Court Road in Karachi, the traffic police lifted the wrongly parked police mobile with a lifter
The matter of appointment of junior judges in the Supreme Court. Locks in courts on appeal of Pakistan Bar Council. The sailors returned disappointed due to the lawyers’ strike. All entrances to Sindh High Court closed. There was also a complete strike in the lower courts. Prisoners were not even brought from the jails. Hundreds of cases were adjourned without trial
Cantonment board elections will be held on September 12. Only one female candidate is in the fray in 40 wards of seven cantonment boards in Karachi. Council candidate Shagufta Yousuf is busy campaigning on Faisal Cantonment Board
The island emerged near the coast of Balochistan, Malir. According to experts, islands in deep water are formed due to geographical changes. Which disappear again after a while
A unique herb of Phindar Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan. Tomato substitute. Useful for joint pain. And you and other women use it as a sun block