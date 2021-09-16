Thursday, September 16, 2021  | 8 Safar, 1443
Petrol price hike, ‘incentivise’ Taliban: PM Khan on CNN | SAMAA TV News Headlines 09am | 16 September 2021

Stories we'll be following today

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
  • The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs5.92. In a rare move, the government has hiked the price of petrol beyond what was recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).
  • In an interview with CNN, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, for peace and stability in Afghanistan give Taliban a time. The world should “incentivise” Taliban on issues such as women’s rights and inclusive government, he added.
  • Seven soldiers of the Pakistan Army have been martyred in South Waziristan in an exchange of fire with terrorists, the ISPR said on Wednesday.

