Video Petrol price hike, 'incentivise' Taliban: PM Khan on CNN | SAMAA TV News Headlines 09am | 16 September 2021

The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs5.92. In a rare move, the government has hiked the price of petrol beyond what was recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

In an interview with CNN, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, for peace and stability in Afghanistan give Taliban a time. The world should “incentivise” Taliban on issues such as women’s rights and inclusive government, he added.

Seven soldiers of the Pakistan Army have been martyred in South Waziristan in an exchange of fire with terrorists, the ISPR said on Wednesday. SamaaBulletins SAMAAHEADLINES SAMAATV HOME NEXT

