Peace , Transparent election mission, Shahid Afridi also surprised SAMAA TV news headlines 9pm | 8 September 2021

Pakistan will continue its efforts for regional peace. Do not want to join the arms race in the region … Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power and the country’s nuclear assets are in strong hands. Meeting of National Command Authority chaired by Prime Minister Measures for security of strategic assets and complete satisfaction with the command and control system. The statement said that Pakistan will continue to support global efforts for nuclear non-proliferation. The NCA appreciated the professional training and readiness of the Pakistan Army

Who is the PML-N candidate? … If Shahbaz Sharif is nominated as PM, will you accept it? Maryam Bibi was annoyed at the question … Put the matter on Mian Sahib … He said that if Nawaz Sharif nominated Shahbaz Sharif, he would stand behind him. Criticism of the government once again … Speak, the country will change. False and fake government will save the lives of the people … When Chaudhry Nisar was asked about the verbal attack on the government by Maryam Nawaz, he kept quiet

I will come with a new lawyer … Will bring new facts … I will change the atmosphere of the case … A new twist in the Avonfield reference … Hearing on the appeals of Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar against the sentences. Lawyer Amjad Pervez apologized for following the case. Maryam Nawaz herself came to the rostrum and pleaded … Ask for a month for a new lawyer … The court granted a two-week respite

The lawyer who lied first is on general adjournment. The same lawyer appeared in the accountability court. What a drama Accountability Advisor Shehzad Akbar’s reaction to Maryam Nawaz’s profession. He said that the court should not allow delaying tactics. Minister of State Farrukh Habib said that the Sharifs are sick of accountability. We will not allow anyone to run away