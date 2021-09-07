Tuesday, September 7, 2021  | 29 Muharram, 1443
Palestinian prisoners’ escape, Indian farmers protest,Afghanistan updates, SAMAA TV news headlines 6pm | 7 September 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
  • How many times will the government sell the thief of NRO and corruption? On September 12, the people will distrust this government. PML-N has accused the Punjab Chief Minister of influencing the cantonment elections. Sadar Rafique says that if something goes wrong this time, they will protest.
  • Ninety-eight more patients died in the country from Corona. Three thousand three hundred and sixteen new case reports. The positive case rate was 6.3%. The Sindh government has declared corona vaccine mandatory for students up to 17 years of age. Those who do not get vaccinated will not be able to get admission or take the test
    The beginning of another monsoon spell. Heavy rains in Islamabad Clouds also fell in different cities of Punjab. Early morning showers in Karachi The Meteorological Department forecast rain last night. From September 9 to 11, the clouds will freeze and rain.
  • The movie story of escaping from jail became a reality. Replay of the film The Shashank Redemption in Israel. Six Palestinians managed to escape from a high security prison in Israel by digging a tunnel. The Israelis shook hands

Afghanistan updates Indian farmers protest Palestinian prisoners’ escape
 
Pakistan name T20 World Cup squad, Misbah, Waqar resigned
Shahista, Karachi’s cat lady, won’t leave your furry friends alone
Pakistan Defence Day, coronavirus updates: SAMAA TV news headlines 9am...
Headlines News 6pm | 06 September 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 9pm | 06 September 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 12am | 07 September 2021-SAMAA TV
Headlines News 3pm | 06 September 2021-SAMAA TV
Pakistan Air Force Day, PCB unhappiness: SAMAA TV news headlines...
Coronavirus updates in Pakistan - Pakistan Cricket : SAMAA TV...
Palestinian prisoners’ escape, Indian farmers protest,Afghanistan updates, SAMAA TV news...
