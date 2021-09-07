Palestinian prisoners’ escape, Indian farmers protest,Afghanistan updates, SAMAA TV news headlines 6pm | 7 September 2021

How many times will the government sell the thief of NRO and corruption? On September 12, the people will distrust this government. PML-N has accused the Punjab Chief Minister of influencing the cantonment elections. Sadar Rafique says that if something goes wrong this time, they will protest.
Ninety-eight more patients died in the country from Corona. Three thousand three hundred and sixteen new case reports. The positive case rate was 6.3%. The Sindh government has declared corona vaccine mandatory for students up to 17 years of age. Those who do not get vaccinated will not be able to get admission or take the test The beginning of another monsoon spell. Heavy rains in Islamabad Clouds also fell in different cities of Punjab. Early morning showers in Karachi The Meteorological Department forecast rain last night. From September 9 to 11, the clouds will freeze and rain.
The movie story of escaping from jail became a reality. Replay of the film The Shashank Redemption in Israel. Six Palestinians managed to escape from a high security prison in Israel by digging a tunnel. The Israelis shook hands