Pakistani dramas and the ‘violence culture’

Projection of violence in the society is common now, said Gohar Rasheed

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Pakistani drama serials have been known for bringing the nation together. The content has been critically acclaimed not just within the country but across the border too.

Recently, in the few ongoing projects, domestic violence has been strongly criticised. Social media users, politicians and even actors have raised their voices against such projections.

Is showing violence in dramas to spice up the project really necessary? Find out in this video.

