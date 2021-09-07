Tuesday, September 7, 2021  | 29 Muharram, 1443
Pakistan Defence Day, coronavirus updates: SAMAA TV news headlines 9am | 7 September 2021

Your morning update from SAMAA TV Urdu news

Posted: Sep 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago


Today, Air Force Day is being celebrated all over the country by the Pakistan Air Force.
“We are ready to deal with visible and hidden enemies… We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice,” said the Chief of Army Staff as he addressed a ceremony on Defence Day. General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan has always proved to be a responsible and peace-loving country. He rejected India’s unilateral actions in Occupied Kashmir.

A place has been reserved for the grave of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani in the Martyrs Cemetery in Srinagar. The Indian Army forcibly buried him at an unknown location.

The fourth wave of coronavirus continues to grip the country. Ninety-eight more patients died in 24 hours. The total toll has risen to 26,330 and 3,316 new cases were reported. The rate of positive cases is 6.3%.

