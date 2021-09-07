Tuesday, September 7, 2021  | 29 Muharram, 1443
Pakistan Air Force Day, PCB unhappiness: SAMAA TV news headlines 3pm | 7 September 2021

Your mid-afternoon news update from Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
  • Pervez Musharraf did a great injustice by giving the NRO. We took part in the lawyers’ movement, which was a historic struggle but the results were not what they should have been, said Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  • There is no room for violent behavior in the country, says Pakistan’s army chief. No person or group will be allowed to blackmail the country in the name of language or religion. External and internal enemies must be eliminated. Ego and personal interest must be put aside. The Army Chief addresses a function on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs’ Day
  • Today, Air Force Day is being celebrated all over the country.
  • Preparations for the announcement of the Islamic government in Afghanistan are complete. It will be the first government in 40 years to rule all of Afghanistan.
  • What is happening in the PCB? Captain Babar Azam is unhappy with Ramiz Raja’s changes.
  • The best squad for the World Cup has been announced.
  • Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed sharply criticizes Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis. Waqar Younis says learn coaching instead of commentary.
  • The Federal Cabinet has approved the names of a new IG Punjab and Chief Secretary. Rao Sardar will be the new IG and Kamran Ali Afzal will be the Chief Secretary.
  • NAB’s sole purpose is to influence domestic politics, says PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.
  • No need to worry about heavy electricity bills. The government has come up with a new way of saving for consumers. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz inaugurated the low-powered wings.
  • Mehran Town tragedy: Nominated accused factory owner, plot owner and manager’s interim bail canceled.

