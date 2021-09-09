Pak-Afghan trade, Nawaz Sharif to return Pakistan | SAMAA TV News Headlines 6pm | 9 September 2021

PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif claimed on Thursday that former PM Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year.
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with William Joseph Burns, Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency or CIA, on Thursday and discussed regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan.
Pakistan has agreed to do trade with Afghanistan in Pakistani rupees given Afghanistan’s shortage of dollars since international donor agencies have withheld $10 billion, leading to a shortage of the greenback in that country.
Afghanistan: history will be made on September 11 afresh when the Taliban forms its new government after the end of a 20-year war that had repercussions around the globe.
The ruling Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) has asked for the deployment of the army to maintain law and order and ensure transparency during the cantonment boards elections being held on September 12 in various cities of the country. Election are being held in 42 cantonment boards.
Fishermen sailing the Balochistan coast witnessed an island that has emerged near Kund Malir beach. Videos of it surfaced on Thursday afternoon.
Shadab Khan on Ramiz Raja, Misbah-Waqar exit, and Pakistan’s World T20 Squad.
Cricket Australia stands by its ‘sports for all’ mantra and says if Taliban will not support women’s cricket in Afghanistan, CA will ‘have no alternative’ to cancelling Hobart Test.
Novak Djokovic moved within two matches of completing the first men’s calendar-year singles Grand Slam in 52 years on Wednesday after defeating Italian Matteo Berrettini in a US Open quarter-final.